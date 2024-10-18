Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

