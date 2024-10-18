AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 3,144,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,923,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 168,473 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

