AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 1,787,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,921,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

