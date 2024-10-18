Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$60.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

