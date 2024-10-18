Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.44 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Aion has a market cap of $704,824.91 and approximately $57.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00065717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006350 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 330.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,712.66 or 0.37993236 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.