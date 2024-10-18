Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 223.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $328.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $329.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

