Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.