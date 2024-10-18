Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of AA opened at $40.35 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Global Lithium Demand Soars: Top 3 Stocks Positioned to Gain
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.