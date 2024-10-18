Algorand (ALGO) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $996.30 million and $27.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,667,335 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

