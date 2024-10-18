Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $216.02 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

