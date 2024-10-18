Allan S. Martin Sells 7,574 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 3.9 %

OXBR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

