Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading 17.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 547,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 737,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27. The company has a market cap of £215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

