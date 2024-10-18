Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $214.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Allstate has a 52 week low of $121.70 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.