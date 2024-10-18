Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.30. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

