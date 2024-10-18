Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 54,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.