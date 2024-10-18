AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

