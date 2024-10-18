AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

