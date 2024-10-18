AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 129.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

