AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 10,329 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,368,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

