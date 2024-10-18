AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,846 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 85,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

