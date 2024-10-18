AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

