AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTS opened at $207.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

