AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

BMY stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

