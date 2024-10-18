AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $744,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

