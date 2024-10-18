AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 3.7 %

ALB stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $164.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.