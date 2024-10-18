Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of AWEVF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.62.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.