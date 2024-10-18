Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AWEVF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

