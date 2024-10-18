AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lowered by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $169.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

