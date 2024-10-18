Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.