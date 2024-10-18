AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $40.92. Approximately 98,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 799,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

