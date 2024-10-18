Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

