Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 208881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

