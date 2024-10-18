Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

