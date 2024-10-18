Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $141.14

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

