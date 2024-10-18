Analyzing BOX (NYSE:BOX) & VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOX and VTEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 7 0 2.60 VTEX 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $31.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. VTEX has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than BOX.

BOX has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTEX has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOX and VTEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.06 billion 4.37 $129.03 million $0.73 43.89 VTEX $220.54 million 5.76 -$13.69 million ($0.04) -172.63

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 13.94% -14.41% 5.70% VTEX 1.51% 1.36% 0.97%

Summary

BOX beats VTEX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications. The company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.