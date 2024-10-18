Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 673,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 212,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

