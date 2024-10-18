Ankr 1-Day Volume Tops $6.97 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Ankr has a market cap of $269.90 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,673.74 or 0.99995258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006416 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02716302 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,882,171.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.