ANyONe Protocol Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $83.14 million and $946,308.08 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,699,229 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,188,387.9094165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.9010327 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $705,670.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

