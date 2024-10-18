APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 32.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 67.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

