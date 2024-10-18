APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on APA. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 1,418,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,580. APA has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in APA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

