Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0010 (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $331.01 million and $17.24 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00249435 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,911,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00094708 USD and is up 16.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,494,019.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

