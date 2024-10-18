ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 83,795 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

