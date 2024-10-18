Ark Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $105.90 million and approximately $86.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,170,746 coins and its circulating supply is 184,170,326 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

