ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.04 and last traded at $154.24. 1,134,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,245,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.60.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 395.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

