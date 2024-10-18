ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $1,488,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,321,665.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.89.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- UPS vs. FedEx: Which Stock Delivers Better Holiday Gains?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.