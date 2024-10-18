ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $1,488,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,321,665.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

