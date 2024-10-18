Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.37.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
