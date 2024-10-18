Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

