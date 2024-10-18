Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 333,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 99,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

