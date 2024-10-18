ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.41

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.407 per share by the semiconductor company on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

ASML has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $33.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $700.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $837.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $918.35.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

