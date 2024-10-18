ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $730.43, but opened at $710.97. ASML shares last traded at $693.48, with a volume of 2,288,520 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

