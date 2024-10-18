Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 6.2 %

AWH opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

