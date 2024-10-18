Aspiriant LLC Acquires 3,945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,611. The company has a market capitalization of $303.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.